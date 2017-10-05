“Compared to Bing and Siri, Google’s artificial intelligent system is a cut above the competition, according to new research at Cornell University,” Paul Lilly reports for HotHardware.

“Researchers Feng Liu, Yong Shi, and Ying Liu set out to test and rank the intelligence quotient (IQ) of various natural and artificial intelligent systems, including humans, Google, Bing, Baidu, and Siri. Based on the tests conducted, Google’s AI has an IQ of 47.28,” Lilly reports. “That ranks just below a six-year child with an IQ of 55.5, but is twice as high as Siri with an IQ of 23.9. It’s also higher than Bing (31.98) and Baidu (32.92).”

Lilly reports, “‘Although this work is still in progress, the results so far indicate that the artificial-intelligence systems produced by Google, Baidu, and others have significantly improved over the past two years but still have certain gaps as compared with even a six-year-old child,'” the researchers wrote in a paper published on ArXiv.”

MacDailyNews Take: Again, as we wrote earlier today, Apple's dedication to privacy hamstrings Siri. Google et al. have no such issue. To them, users' privacy is to be trampled. It's not at all apparent that the general public values their privacy enough or even knows that Apple's privacy is paramount, but the average Joe/Jane does seem to regard Siri as not too bright, putting into question whether Apple's commitment to privacy will every really pay off; i.e. translate to increased product sales. Apple product users seem to value their privacy. Non-Apple product users, by definition, do not value their privacy (or they'd be Apple product users). So, what's the inflection point? Do Google and the others need to have an Equifax event befall it for their product users to wake up? Would they even wake up if Google etc. did have a cataclysmic breach? We have our doubts.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]