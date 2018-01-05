“The first augmented-reality glasses with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will be shown next week at CES in Las Vegas — manufactured by a 75-employee company rather than the e-commerce giant’s growing devices division,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “Vuzix Corp. will show off a pair of smart glasses that can talk to Amazon.com Inc.’s voice-activated digital assistant and display information to the wearer’s field of view, Vuzix Chief Executive Officer Paul Travers said in an interview. ”

“Vuzix’s Alexa integration is part of an Amazon program that allows third-party hardware manufacturers to put the digital assistant into their products,” Gurman reports. “In October, Sonos Inc. unveiled a smart speaker with Alexa’s system for controlling music playback. The strategy is designed to put Amazon’s service, which generates revenue for the company, in as many places as possible to sell more products.”

“Vuzix will release its AR glasses by the second quarter at a cost of about $1,000, Travers said. While it’s a ‘high price point,’ he said, ‘the ultimate goal is to have it under $500, and we’ll be able to do that’ by 2019. Wearers, who must be Amazon customers or become Amazon customers to enable Alexa’s capabilities, could for example ask the digital assistant to pull up a map or display sports scores on the glasses,” Gurman reports. “Apple is aiming to have the technology ready for its own augmented reality glasses by 2019 so that it can release a device by 2020, Bloomberg News reported last year.”





MacDailyNews Take: Vuzix Blade 3000 Smart Sunglasses. For when you want to look like a bass fisherman while getting beat up for wearing a camera in a bar.

