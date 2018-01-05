“Vuzix’s Alexa integration is part of an Amazon program that allows third-party hardware manufacturers to put the digital assistant into their products,” Gurman reports. “In October, Sonos Inc. unveiled a smart speaker with Alexa’s system for controlling music playback. The strategy is designed to put Amazon’s service, which generates revenue for the company, in as many places as possible to sell more products.”
“Vuzix will release its AR glasses by the second quarter at a cost of about $1,000, Travers said. While it’s a ‘high price point,’ he said, ‘the ultimate goal is to have it under $500, and we’ll be able to do that’ by 2019. Wearers, who must be Amazon customers or become Amazon customers to enable Alexa’s capabilities, could for example ask the digital assistant to pull up a map or display sports scores on the glasses,” Gurman reports. “Apple is aiming to have the technology ready for its own augmented reality glasses by 2019 so that it can release a device by 2020, Bloomberg News reported last year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Vuzix Blade 3000 Smart Sunglasses. For when you want to look like a bass fisherman while getting beat up for wearing a camera in a bar.
MacDailyNews Take: After the inevitable launch delay period passes, we can’t wait to ask our $2,500 Apple Glasses for the sports scores so Siri can tell us, “I can’t find a Starbucks location near you right now.”
With bated breath, we tell you, with bated breath!
Oh, alright, we’ll be positive (the beckoning glint off a keg rolling down the halls of the palatial MacDailyNews headquarters works every time)! So, maybe by 2020, Apple will finally have their shit together, Siri won’t still be riding the short bus to AI school, and real artists will ship something insanely great – and on time, even!
Interns: Make it so.
