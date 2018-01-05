“Could an expected windfall of billions of dollars from the tax break on repatriated overseas cash rekindle Apple’s apparent flirtation with an acquisition of Netflix?” Jon Swartz reports for Barron’s. “GBH Insights, in a report today, thinks so.”

“Apple [is] likely to bring back $200 billion to spend in several ways,” Swartz reports. “Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH, speculates: ‘The burning question on the Street’s mind is does (Apple CEO Tim) Cook make a big bet with this infusion of cash and do a larger deal (e.g. Netflix) to catalyze and jump start its streaming video/content business?'”

