“Citi analysts recently sent a note to clients saying there is a 40% chance that Apple will buy Netflix,” Karl Kaufman writes for Forbes. “The basis for the analyst’s argument is that Apple will have $252 billion in overseas cash available to repatriate, and they need to do something with it.”

“Where did Citi come up with their 40% estimate? Did they just pull it out of thin air? Apple is very secretive when it comes to their long-term plans, so this type of analyst note seems to be nothing more than mere speculation,” Kaufman writes. “The Citi analysts have nothing to lose by making their prediction — if they’re wrong, they can claim they said there was a 60% chance of a deal not happening.”

“Apple has already committed $1 billion towards creating new shows and their largest acquisition was buying Beats for $3 billion in 2014” Kaufman writes. “Why would they spend $75 billion to buy Netflix?”

Read more in the full article here.