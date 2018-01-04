“In what is certainly a feature created with the HomePod in mind, Apple has enhanced Siri in iOS 11.2.5 beta with the ability to instantly stream a news podcast when asked about the news,” Zac Hall reports for TechCrunch. “The feature defaults to a daily news recap podcast by The Washington Post and lets you switch to Fox News, NPR, or CNN shows upon request.”

“The feature only appears to work on iOS 11.2.5 beta and not earlier versions of iOS including iOS 11.2.1 which is the latest public version,” Hall reports. “The response is also limited to situations where Siri assumes you may not see a display like when invoking Siri with the ‘Hey Siri’ hot phrase when using headphones or when using CarPlay.”

“Apple clearly designed this feature for HomePod which should ship between now and April after missing the holiday quarter, but iOS 11.2.5 beta users can benefit from it now on iPhone and iPad,” Hall reports. “No podcast app for Apple Watch, so no support there yet unfortunately.”

