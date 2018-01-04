“The feature only appears to work on iOS 11.2.5 beta and not earlier versions of iOS including iOS 11.2.1 which is the latest public version,” Hall reports. “The response is also limited to situations where Siri assumes you may not see a display like when invoking Siri with the ‘Hey Siri’ hot phrase when using headphones or when using CarPlay.”
“Apple clearly designed this feature for HomePod which should ship between now and April after missing the holiday quarter, but iOS 11.2.5 beta users can benefit from it now on iPhone and iPad,” Hall reports. “No podcast app for Apple Watch, so no support there yet unfortunately.”
MacDailyNews Take: Great. We could hardly wait for HomePod last fall. Now that all momentum has been destroyed, we’re seriously considering Echo Dots and Sonos speakers instead. We grow tired of waiting for Siri not to suck and for Apple to not look like they’re sitting around having on-campus beer bashes and free concerts while not accomplishing work that should have been completed literally years ago. Yes, the optics are bad, ye tone-deaf Cupertino denizens.
That a company the size of Apple, with all of their money and resources, still doesn’t have a way to play podcasts via Apple Watch (cellular or not), much less having the actual HomePod on the market in time for Christmas, is criminal mismanagement. When you’re being overpaid to the tune of $20 million to $100+ million per year, you should at least attempt to look like you’re earning it.
Lazy, Apple. Lazy, lazy, lazy and unfocused to boot.
