“On launch, Apple sold around 3 million iPhone X units in just 20 minutes. That works out to be around 150,000 phones per minute and 2,500 iPhone X sales per second. That’s by far the biggest product Apple — or anyone — has to sell right now,” Evans writes. “That’s not to say people aren’t interested in Apple’s other products. They are really interested, as the below graph shows.”
Top Apple products of 2017 (excluding iPhone):
“As you can see, interest in the Apple Watch Series 3 grew across the year. At time of writing, it remains the most interesting non-iPhone Apple product, followed by iPad, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro 2017 and iPad Pro,” Evans writes. “Now look at this chart, which does an excellent job of showing how interest in iPhone truly eclipses public interest in Apple’s other products.”
Top Apple products of 2017 (including iPhone):
Evans notes that “most people hadn’t yet begun referring to iPhone X as iPhone X — we all saw it as iPhone 8 until we got closer to its announcement and the name was leaked.”
Tons more information and many more charts in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: That Apple Watch makes a notable hill even with iPhones 8 and X included portends great things for Apple’s little wearable that could are right around the corner. Apple Watch is primed to move from the innovators and early adopters stages to the mainstream!
