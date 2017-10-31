“With macOS High Sierra, Apple has introduced a new file system called APFS (Apple File System),” Kirk McElhearn writes for Intego. “Apple has already rolled out APFS to hundreds of millions of devices: your iPhone and iPad. When iOS 10 was released, APFS was included, and the upgrade was, for the most part, seamless. Of course, the way you use files on an iOS device is different; you don’t have the same options for creating, moving, or deleting files that you do on a Mac.”

“macOS High Sierra will upgrade your startup drive to APFS by default if you are using an SSD or hard drive. However, it is not currently ready for Fusion drives, so if you’re using a Mac with one of these, you won’t be upgraded,” McElhearn writes. “Apple should release an update to High Sierra in the near future that supports Fusion drives.”

“Security is one of the key elements of APFS, and it manifests in several ways. First, the file system offers encryption at the file system level, not the disk level as it was previously,” McElhearn writes. “APFS can also make ‘snapshots’ of your drive, which record the state of all its files at any given time. They are very efficient, since they start with a basic list of files, then each subsequent snapshots records only what has changed (this is similar to the way Time Machine backs up your files). APFS also has features that improve the integrity of your data, preventing it from corruption caused by hardware (such as bad disk sectors), or crashes.”

