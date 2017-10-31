“macOS High Sierra will upgrade your startup drive to APFS by default if you are using an SSD or hard drive. However, it is not currently ready for Fusion drives, so if you’re using a Mac with one of these, you won’t be upgraded,” McElhearn writes. “Apple should release an update to High Sierra in the near future that supports Fusion drives.”
“Security is one of the key elements of APFS, and it manifests in several ways. First, the file system offers encryption at the file system level, not the disk level as it was previously,” McElhearn writes. “APFS can also make ‘snapshots’ of your drive, which record the state of all its files at any given time. They are very efficient, since they start with a basic list of files, then each subsequent snapshots records only what has changed (this is similar to the way Time Machine backs up your files). APFS also has features that improve the integrity of your data, preventing it from corruption caused by hardware (such as bad disk sectors), or crashes.”
When suport for Fusion drives arrives, Apple will have made on of their most spectacular transitions ever, on par with the move from PowerPC to Intel.
