“It’ll replace the dated HFS+ and users won’t be able to opt-out of the transition to APFS, according to a new support document for system administrator that was published recently on Apple’s website, as first noted Wednesday by The Loop’s Dave Mark,” Zibreg writes. “APFS is the default file system in macOS High Sierra for Mac computers with all flash storage.”
“Whether you’re transferring files to an external device or to another folder on your Mac, the speed differences is going to be very noticeable,” Zibreg writes. “Certain operations such as duplicating a file or getting a folder’s size are practically instantaneous.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Our unification of file system is more powerful a weapon than any fleet or army on earth! We are one people, with one will, one resolve, one cause!
SEE ALSO:
Apple just pulled off one of the great engineering feats of all time – March 29, 2017
Apple dials up encryption even further as mobile threats soar – March 28, 2017
Apple’s iOS 10.3 delivers brand-new Apple File System – March 28, 2017
iOS 10.3’s longer than usual installation likely due to switch to new Apple File System – March 28, 2017
Apple releases iOS 10.3, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2 – March 27, 2017
You must back up your iPhone and iPad before upgrading to Apple’s iOS 10.3, due soon – March 10, 2017
Apple’s iOS 10.3: A very, very important upgrade – January 25, 2017
APFS: What Apple’s new Apple File System means to you – June 24, 2016
APFS: New Apple File System promises more speed, flexibility, reliability – June 17, 2016
The feds’ll hate this: Apple’s new APFS file system ‘engineered with encryption as a primary feature’ – June 14, 2016
Buh-bye HFS+, hello APFS (Apple File System) for macOS! – June 14, 2016
Apple can do better than Sun’s ZFS – October 26, 2009
Apple discontinues ZFS project, turns attention to own next-gen file system – October 24, 2009
Apple’s Mac OS X Snow Leopard Server’s ZFS goes MIA – June 9, 2009