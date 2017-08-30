“Apple in June announced that macOS High Sierra will come with the new Apple File System (APFS) on all supported Macs following its debut on iOS, watchOS and tvOS last year,” Christian Zibreg writes for iDownload Blog.

“It’ll replace the dated HFS+ and users won’t be able to opt-out of the transition to APFS, according to a new support document for system administrator that was published recently on Apple’s website, as first noted Wednesday by The Loop’s Dave Mark,” Zibreg writes. “APFS is the default file system in macOS High Sierra for Mac computers with all flash storage.”

“Whether you’re transferring files to an external device or to another folder on your Mac, the speed differences is going to be very noticeable,” Zibreg writes. “Certain operations such as duplicating a file or getting a folder’s size are practically instantaneous.”

