“After quick downloads of 600 megabytes and above, early installs witnessed by AppleInsider are seeing install times greater than 20 minutes on several iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus units, with a 12.9-inch iPad Pro taking 27 minutes, and an iPad Air 2 taking about 48 minutes,” Wuerthele reports. “Devices that aren’t quite as full with content take appear to be taking a bit less than ones with nearly full storage, but only a few minutes get shaved off.”
“iOS 10.3,” Wuerthele reports, “migrates users to the new Apple File System optimized for flash media.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Other than a bit longer installation time, anyone having any problems with iOS 10.3? We’ve got double-digit iOS devices updated to 10.3 now and we’ve seen zero issues after this momentous upgrade!
