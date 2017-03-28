“Early adopters of the full iOS 10.3 release are seeing lengthy install processes, with multiple device reboots —probably as a result of the shift to Apple’s new APFS,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“After quick downloads of 600 megabytes and above, early installs witnessed by AppleInsider are seeing install times greater than 20 minutes on several iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus units, with a 12.9-inch iPad Pro taking 27 minutes, and an iPad Air 2 taking about 48 minutes,” Wuerthele reports. “Devices that aren’t quite as full with content take appear to be taking a bit less than ones with nearly full storage, but only a few minutes get shaved off.”

“iOS 10.3,” Wuerthele reports, “migrates users to the new Apple File System optimized for flash media.”

