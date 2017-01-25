“Developers are currently beta testing iOS 10.3,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “While this is merely a point upgrade it seems to be a very important one – not because it lets you ask Siri for cricket scores, nor that it gives developers better control of reviews, but for Apple’s plan to move millions of customers to a brand new, modern, file system.”

“Apple has already let us know it plans to migrate all its operating systems to a new file system called Apple File System (APFS) in 2017,” Evans writes. “This replaces the veteran HFS+ file system the company has been using for years. What’s new is that Apple will port all your iOS devices to support APFS in iOS 10.3.”

“The ability to create clones almost instantly, save files far more efficiently, and create backup snapshots without devouring huge quantities of space should all be of interest to iOS users, and will definitely improve life for Mac users when APFS is introduced to them,” Evans writes. “The move also means all Apple’s platforms will share the same file system, opening up lots of opportunities for new products and services ahead.”

“We weren’t expecting to hear more about a final APFS rollout until this year’s WWDC, but it looks like Apple is getting ready to start the party already,” Andrew Cunningham reports for Ars Technica. “According to the beta release notes for iOS 10.3, devices that are upgraded will automatically have their HFS+ file systems converted to APFS. From the release notes: ‘When you update to iOS 10.3, your iOS device will update its file system to Apple File System (APFS). This conversion preserves existing data on your device. However, as with any software update, it is recommended that you create a backup of your device before updating.”‘

Apple’s stated end goal is to perform an in-place file system conversion for all its currently supported devices, including all Macs, iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches. iOS 10.3 will provide some early information on how reliable that conversion will be.

