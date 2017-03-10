“Apple is expected to release the iOS 10.3 update before the month is out, and it’s vital that you have an effective backup mechanism in place for your iPhone before you upgrade,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet.

“iOS 10.3 sounds like a minor update, but it actually contains a pretty big change,” . “Apple is using this update to change the file system that iPhones and iPads use from the 30-year-old HFS+ file format to the new Apple File System.”

Kingsley-Hughes writes, “When iOS 10.3 is installed, every file stored on the device will be converted from the old format to the new format.”

