“iOS 10.3 sounds like a minor update, but it actually contains a pretty big change,” . “Apple is using this update to change the file system that iPhones and iPads use from the 30-year-old HFS+ file format to the new Apple File System.”
Kingsley-Hughes writes, “When iOS 10.3 is installed, every file stored on the device will be converted from the old format to the new format.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: While you should definitely back up all of your computing devices before updating operating systems, this one is of particular importance. Remember: Better safe than sorry! Mac users should bang out local and cloud backups of their iOS devices via iTunes at regular intervals and certainly now before iOS 10.3 with APFS drops.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iOS 10.3: A very, very important upgrade – January 25, 2017
APFS: What Apple’s new Apple File System means to you – June 24, 2016
APFS: New Apple File System promises more speed, flexibility, reliability – June 17, 2016
The feds’ll hate this: Apple’s new APFS file system ‘engineered with encryption as a primary feature’ – June 14, 2016
Buh-bye HFS+, hello APFS (Apple File System) for macOS! – June 14, 2016
Apple can do better than Sun’s ZFS – October 26, 2009
Apple discontinues ZFS project, turns attention to own next-gen file system – October 24, 2009
Apple’s Mac OS X Snow Leopard Server’s ZFS goes MIA – June 9, 2009