“Apple just pulled off one of the great engineering feats of all time by upgrading a few hundred million devices to a new file system,” Dave Farrington writes for NoodleMac. “Folks, that’s no mean feat.”

“At the heart of all the cosmetic changes and app updates in iOS 10 this week, came a big one. APFS. That’s Apple’s new file system, now standard on iPhone, iPad, and Watch; and coming soon to macOS,” Farrington writes. “Think 20th century vs. 21st century. Also, think Apple against the rest of the world – especially criminals and governments – which does not seem to appreciate privacy and security the way you and I do.”

"On the Mac, you can use FileVault to encrypt the entire disk drive. Secure, right? Unless someone gets in, then everything is open and available, and FileVault is an all or nothing security option. APFS can do full disk encryption, too, but it can also encrypt specific files, so expect to see that option built into the Mac in the future. With both single or multi-key support."

