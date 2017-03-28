“The infection rate in mobile networks – which includes Windows/PC systems connected by dongle and mobile IoT devices – rose ‘steadily’ during the year to hit a new high of 1.35% in October,” Muncaster reports. “The vast majority of infections (85%) discovered in mobile networks belonged to smartphones, with Android (81%) the main culprit, followed by Windows/PCs (15%) and 4% linked to iPhones and other mobile devices.”
MacDailyNews Take: Android. Open. As in: Wide.
“The news comes as Apple issued its iOS 10.3 release, designed to fix a Safari-based scareware issue and more importantly roll out a whole new file system which will make encryption an even bigger part of devices,” Muncaster reports. “Reports suggest it could help users save some disk space and speed up performance, but perhaps most controversially will support strong full disk encryption natively… This is sure to raise the heckles of law enforcers and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic but will please businesses and Apple users no end.”
MacDailyNews Take: 🙂
