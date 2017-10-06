“Along with the release of the first developer beta of macOS Sierra in June of 2016, Apple included a prerelease version of the Apple File System (APFS), a major update to the previous file system, HFS+, which was released in 1998 as an update to HFS,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “So you have such goodies as 64-bit support, robust file encryption, improved performance and efficiency, superior protection from disk catalog damage, and, under some circumstances, near instantaneous duplication of a file.”

“Obviously Apple proceeded slowly to implement APFS. Last year’s developer version could be installed on Macs with SSDs, but it didn’t support traditional hard drives nor that combo of HDD and SSD, the Fusion drive. I sort of expected it would be fully implemented with Sierra’s successor, but that’s still a work in progress,” Steinberg writes. “”

“With the first macOS High Sierra betas, Apple did provide the choice of converting Fusion drives, but put that to a halt when people ran into troubles. Unfortunately switching back to HFS+ involves invoking some Terminal commands, provided by Apple in a support document to public beta testers, and a full backup, erase and restore,” Steinberg writes. “With the final release of High Sierra, you didn’t have a choice on an SSD. It was automatically convered for better or worse. A regular hard drive can be converted manually in Disk Utility, and I did that on two external drives with mixed results.”

