“The built-in dual-core neural engine chip incorporated within the A11 processors, which power the iPhone X and iPhone 8 devices, integrates functionality such as machine learning, inference model and related algorithm to perform as an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip for image recognition and achieve hardware acceleration,” Huang and Lin report. “The Face ID application allows iPhone X users to actually experience on-device AI applications. Through the use of the TrueDepth camera, users can build up a depth map of face and the neural engine can identify and confirm the face and unlock the iPhone.”
MacDailyNews Take: On-device AI means user privacy – about which Google could care less and, in fact, hates, as Android’s very existence is to serve as a conduit for vacuuming user data to Google servers for ad delivery and only God knows what.
There is no such thing as a free lunch.
If it’s not an iPhone, you’re not the user; you’re the product.
