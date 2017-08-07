“Thanks to secrets discovered in Apple’s own firmware, we already know a lot about the iPhone 8,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “Now an apparent X-ray of the device has all but confirmed even more of its hottest features ahead of its official debut this fall.”

“The HomePod firmware Apple released to developers late last month has revealed all kinds of juicy details about the iPhone 8,” Bell reports. “We now know the device will offer a ‘SmartCamera’ feature, facial recognition, and tap to wake functionality. We even know what it will look like.”

“But there’s plenty yet to discover,” Bell reports. “X-ray images of the device, published on Twitter by reliable tipster Benjamin Geskin, have all but confirmed more significant changes: wireless charging, dual rear-facing cameras, and an L-shaped battery.”

#iPhone8 Foxconn Production Photos. Shows wireless charging, stacked two-layer circuit board and “L” shaped batteryhttps://t.co/zVLHCWJmIX pic.twitter.com/M0oCpDXNqZ — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 5, 2017



Read more in the full article here.