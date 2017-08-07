“The HomePod firmware Apple released to developers late last month has revealed all kinds of juicy details about the iPhone 8,” Bell reports. “We now know the device will offer a ‘SmartCamera’ feature, facial recognition, and tap to wake functionality. We even know what it will look like.”
“But there’s plenty yet to discover,” Bell reports. “X-ray images of the device, published on Twitter by reliable tipster Benjamin Geskin, have all but confirmed more significant changes: wireless charging, dual rear-facing cameras, and an L-shaped battery.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie tells us it’s not going to be called “iPhone 8.”
