“Over the weekend we saw pictures of the iPhone 7s Plus that seem to confirm a major new feature, and now we have a new iPhone 8 leak that confirms Apple’s design once and for all,” Smith reports. “First posted on Weibo, these images show the entire screen assembly of the iPhone 8. This is not a render, but a real-life picture of a component that someone actually made.”
“The images indicate that the iPhone 8 has an edge-to-edge design, with minimal bezels except for the top where there’s a pretty noticeable ‘notch’ that incorporates all the front-facing cameras, sensors, and speaker,” Smith reports. “There’s no home button, just as expected.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in June, “All it takes is one leak out of Apple’s iPhone supply chain. It’s tough to achieve a perfect record with so many people involved in the process. We bet Apple can’t wait until the only eyes seeing future iPhone models during assembly are robotic.”
