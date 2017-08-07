“Apple is reportedly manufacturing the 2017 iPhones as we speak, including the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8, which must mean we should see more real-life photos leak ahead of the expected mid-September launch,” Chris Smith reports for BGR.

“Over the weekend we saw pictures of the iPhone 7s Plus that seem to confirm a major new feature, and now we have a new iPhone 8 leak that confirms Apple’s design once and for all,” Smith reports. “First posted on Weibo, these images show the entire screen assembly of the iPhone 8. This is not a render, but a real-life picture of a component that someone actually made.”

“The images indicate that the iPhone 8 has an edge-to-edge design, with minimal bezels except for the top where there’s a pretty noticeable ‘notch’ that incorporates all the front-facing cameras, sensors, and speaker,” Smith reports. “There’s no home button, just as expected.”



