“Exhibit No. 1 of Apple’s ‘biggest leaks’ — iPhone enclosures stolen from factories in China — are photos of an iPhone 5 that Gurman, still in high school, snagged and posted on 9to5Mac four months before the phone’s official reveal,” P.E.D. writes.
“I asked Gurman whether he was aware that Apple had put a team of former NSA spies and FBI agents on his tail,” P.E.D. writes. “He declined to respond on the record.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: All it takes is one leak out of Apple’s iPhone supply chain. It’s tough to achieve a perfect record with so many people involved in the process. We bet Apple can’t wait until the only eye seeing future iPhone models during assembly are robotic.
