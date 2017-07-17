“Working with case designer Nodus, I have been able to obtain CAD files for the iPhone 8 through its supply chain,” Gordon Kelly writes for Forbes. “We have rendered these to visualise the final design and I can confirm that, despite problems, fears Apple would fall back on a less ambitious ‘Plan B’ are unfounded.”

“Consequently users can expect Apple to release an iPhone 8 which almost completely eliminates the chunky bezels of previous iPhones. An elongated and enlarged 5.8-inch display will feature a cutout at the top for the front facing camera and sensors and it should mean notifications switch to a new ‘Function Area’ in iOS 11,” Kelly writes. “Furthermore, while it isn’t shown in the renders, I can also confirm the Lighting port will remain.”

“Perhaps the biggest talking point, however, is the home button [sic] [recte Sleep/Wake button],” Kelly writes. “Apple will almost double its size for the iPhone 8 and with Touch ID integration into the display still in doubt, the company could easily use this larger button to copy Sony and integrate Touch ID into the power button [sic] [recte Sleep/Wake button] instead. This would be an unobtrusive workaround and Apple has already been granted a patent for this.”



