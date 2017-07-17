“Consequently users can expect Apple to release an iPhone 8 which almost completely eliminates the chunky bezels of previous iPhones. An elongated and enlarged 5.8-inch display will feature a cutout at the top for the front facing camera and sensors and it should mean notifications switch to a new ‘Function Area’ in iOS 11,” Kelly writes. “Furthermore, while it isn’t shown in the renders, I can also confirm the Lighting port will remain.”
“Perhaps the biggest talking point, however, is the home button [sic] [recte Sleep/Wake button],” Kelly writes. “Apple will almost double its size for the iPhone 8 and with Touch ID integration into the display still in doubt, the company could easily use this larger button to copy Sony and integrate Touch ID into the power button [sic] [recte Sleep/Wake button] instead. This would be an unobtrusive workaround and Apple has already been granted a patent for this.”
MacDailyNews Take: As for that cutout, we doubt that Apple would execute the display in such a way as to draw attention to a black cutout containing the FaceTime camera, earpiece, etc. More likely, the thin top of the display on either side would remain off limits to anything but the deepest OLED black into which such a cutout would simply disappear.
Reports that Apple will cram battery, carrier, Wi-Fi, signal strength into those areas on either side make no sense to us as that would only work with the iPhone held vertically in portrait mode. What happens to those areas on either side of that cutout when the iPhone is in horizontal landscape mode?
