“Samsung phones use technology which can spy on what you’re reading and watching online – and monitor emails in your inbox,” Margi Murphy reports for The Sun. “The phones switch onto spy mode after they are alerted by a ‘beacon’ often embedded in web pages or sent as an ultrasonic signal hidden in telly or online adverts.”

“Jim Killock, Executive Director of Open Rights Group warned that ‘Samsung want to get to know you – but they are behaving like a peeping Tom,'” Murphy reports. “He added: ‘Samsung have taken spying on their customers to a whole new level. What you can’t see, and can’t hear, won’t worry you — or so it hopes.'”

“If you use a Samsung phone, it’s likely that you’ve already agreed for the phone maker to snoop on you,” Murphy reports. “The Korean manufacturer makes reference to it on several pages in on its privacy policy.”

“Samsung’s beacon technology lets it watch EVERYTHING you’re browsing – even porn,” Murphy reports. “German researchers claimed these ultrasonic beacons can ‘link the watching of even sensitive content such as adult movies or political documentations to a single individual – even at varying locations. Advertisers can deduce what and how long an individual is watching and obtain a detailed user profile to deliver highly customised advertisements,’ they wrote.”

