“While all you’d really need for a Siri Speaker is a speaker that has Siri, that might not be enough to unseat the Echo or the Google Home—not to mention the brand-new Echo Show, which ups the ante by adding a screen, perfect for videochatting,” Ochs writes. “Or would it? After all, a connected speaker with AI seems like it would be right up Apple’s alley — a marriage of hardware, software, and services wrapped up in one attractive device (not unlike an iPad) with as few buttons as possible.”
“Apple certainly has its work cut out for it—the Siri Speaker has to look great, sound great, consistently offer delight without frustration, adapt to a whole family’s needs, and offer ironclad security,” Ochs writes. “Of course, Apple has come late to product categories before to wind up dominating — I can’t wait to see if the Siri Speaker is a game-changer like the iPod or a hobby like the Apple TV.”
What Ochs would like to see in a Siri Speaker here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sufficient supply at launch.
Once they finally get something shipping in quantity, it’ll be fun to watch how quickly Apple takes the top end of the market away from Amazon’s Echo since Apple’s solution will certainly have unique advantages within Apple’s ecosystem that makes it the obvious choice for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch users. — MacDailyNews, May 10, 2017
