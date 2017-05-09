“That puts it far ahead of Alphabet Inc’s Google Home, a similar gadget that has a 23.8 percent share, and less successful offerings from other tech companies,” Dastin reports. “The number of active U.S. users will more than double for the devices this year, to 35.6 million, eMarketer said.”
“The report underscores Amazon’s progress in making Alexa and its speech-recognition technology an integral part of customers’ lives. More users means more data that can improve Alexa’s understanding and could make it a top platform for voice,” Dastin reports. “The statistics from eMarketer focused on speakers and left out other virtual assistants: notably, Apple Inc’s Siri and Microsoft Corp’s Cortana.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: While Apple is obviously late to the market Amazon created, they’re certainly not too late, provided the get their Echo echo out in time for 2017’s holiday shopping season – and in sufficient quantity for a change!
