“Amazon.com Inc is dominating the nascent market for voice-controlled speakers, research firm eMarketer said on Monday,” Jeffrey Dastin reports for Reuters. “The e-commerce giant’s Amazon Echo and Echo Dot devices will claim a 70.6 percent share of the U.S. market this year, the study found. The speakers feature Alexa, Amazon’s voice-controlled aide, which users can tell to play music, order an Uber or turn on the house lights.”

“That puts it far ahead of Alphabet Inc’s Google Home, a similar gadget that has a 23.8 percent share, and less successful offerings from other tech companies,” Dastin reports. “The number of active U.S. users will more than double for the devices this year, to 35.6 million, eMarketer said.”

“The report underscores Amazon’s progress in making Alexa and its speech-recognition technology an integral part of customers’ lives. More users means more data that can improve Alexa’s understanding and could make it a top platform for voice,” Dastin reports. “The statistics from eMarketer focused on speakers and left out other virtual assistants: notably, Apple Inc’s Siri and Microsoft Corp’s Cortana.”

Read more in the full article here.