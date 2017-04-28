“More details on Apple’s anticipated standalone Siri speaker have emerged, suggesting the device could look similar in some ways to the company’s cylindrical Mac Pro desktop, and could be released as soon as WWDC in June,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“Details about the purported device were shared by leaker Sonny Dickson with reporter Jen Ryall, who shared the information via Twitter,” Hughes reports. “It was said that the Amazon Echo competitor will have a concave top with physical controls on top.”

“Below that, the device is expected to have a speaker mesh portion covering the body of the device,” Hughes reports. “Fans anticipating the hardware should ‘think Mac Pro style,’ borrowing its concave top, Ryall wrote.”

More claims from @SonnyDickson on Apple's Alexa competitor:

– Think Mac Pro style.

– Same style UE boom mesh.

– Possible release WWDC.

2/2 — Jen Ryall (@jennijenni) April 28, 2017



