“Details about the purported device were shared by leaker Sonny Dickson with reporter Jen Ryall, who shared the information via Twitter,” Hughes reports. “It was said that the Amazon Echo competitor will have a concave top with physical controls on top.”
“Below that, the device is expected to have a speaker mesh portion covering the body of the device,” Hughes reports. “Fans anticipating the hardware should ‘think Mac Pro style,’ borrowing its concave top, Ryall wrote.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bring it on!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]