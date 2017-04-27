“The rumors saying that Apple is working on a Siri-based Amazon Echo rival are back, with a noted insider saying that Apple is currently finalizing the design for the unnamed product,” Chris Smith reports for BGR.

“‘Apple is currently finalizing designs for their Alexa competitor, expected to be marketed as a Siri/AirPlay device,’ Sonny Dickson said on Twitter,” Smith reports. “Dickson, who has a decent track record when leaking details about unreleased Apple products (especially iPhones) also said the upcoming Echo rival is ‘believed to carry some form of Beats technology, and is expected to run [an iOS variant].'”

Apple is currently finalising designs for their Alexa competitor, expected to be marketed as a Siri/AirPlay device. — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 27, 2017

It is believed to carry some form of Beats technology, and is expected to run an variant iOS — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 27, 2017

