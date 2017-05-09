“Amazon has managed to outflank Google, which began selling its Home device two years after the Echo debuted, and Apple, which is still working on its own Siri-based version,” Gurman reports. “This is the first Echo speaker with a built-in camera. [sic the Echo Look was the first with a built-in camera – MDN Ed.] The five-megapixel sensor makes possible a new video conferencing service that Amazon is rolling out alongside the new hardware. Similar to Apple’s FaceTime, the service lets people make video calls from one Echo Show to another, or between the Show and an updated Alexa app on a smartphone. The service doubles as an intercom, allowing a person to call an Alexa speaker in another room without a camera.”
“The new Echo will stream music from Amazon’s own service, Spotify and Pandora, but not Apple Music. “‘We’d love to have Apple, but they’re not super big’ on opening up Apple Music integration, [Amazon devices chief Dave] Limp says. (Apple Music subscribers can do a workaround by streaming audio from their smartphone to the Echo device via Bluetooth),” Gurman reports. “Plus Apple, maker of beautiful products even when they aren’t hits, potentially could leapfrog the Show. In a recent research note, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple may debut an Echo rival next month at the company’s annual developer’s conference. Apple employees have been testing a device at home for several months, according to people familiar with the matter. While marketing chief Phil Schiller recently talked up the benefits of having a screen on a voice-activated device, it’s not clear whether the Apple version will in fact have one.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: At this relatively late date, Apple’s going to need to jump like Michael Jordan in his prime in order to leapfrog Amazon’s burgeoning line of Echo devices in one fell swoop. We hope to see an amazing leap from Apple at WWDC 2017 next month!
