“Look out, world: Alexa is coming to a screen near you,” Ingrid Lunden reports for TechCrunch. “Today Amazon unveiled the Echo Show , a WiFi-enabled home device with a seven-inch screen that is the newest addition to its Alexa-powered Echo range of home hubs that plays media and responds to voice commands.”

“One of the main selling points is that you can use the Echo Show to make and take video calls,” Lunden reports. “The device, which comes in black and white versions, will cost $229.99 and will be shipped from June 28, with preorders available now. It appears that it will be available first in the U.S. only.”

“The Echo has resonated with consumers and has been a runaway hit for Amazon. eMarketer estimates that the company will control 70 percent of the voice-controlled speaker market this year,” Lunden reports. “[Echo Show introduces] computer vision, including a camera to expand the kinds of functionality and responses provided by the Echo.”



“Of course, there are many ways that a camera could be used — and not all of them innocuous — so perhaps unsurprisingly Amazon has chosen to market the Look for some of the lighter applications. In this case, the aim with the Look is to own it as a ‘hands-free camera and style assistant,'” Lunden reports. “You keep the device in your bedroom or dressing room, and use the camera to take selfies. Alexa then ‘reads’ these selfies and gives you ideas on what to wear — and likely what to buy, given Amazon’s large ambitions in the fashion/apparel space.”

Read more in the full article here.