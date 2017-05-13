“Apple’s WWDC conference kicks off on June 5th and whilst it is predominantly a software conference, reliable Apple analyst KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that he expects Apple to launch two new hardware products next month,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“Kuo says there is a more than 50% chance of the Siri Speaker, an all-new category for the company,” Mayo reports. “In addition, he says that there is more than 70% chance of an all-new design 10.5-inch iPad Pro to be announced at the keynote.”

“KGI describes the 10.5- inch iPad Pro as an all-new design… The 10.5-inch iPad will look similar to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro but feature narrower bezels; the device will pack a larger display into the same approximate chassis size,” Mayo reports. “KGI expects the Siri Speaker device (tentative name) to boast premium audio quality and a higher price tag than the Amazon Echo. A new tidbit in today’s report is the fact that the device will include a ‘touch panel.'”

