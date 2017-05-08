“People who buy iPhones generally aren’t swayed by lower prices, and that’s a huge advantage for Apple,” Emily Bary reports for Barron’s.

“That’s according to Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who took to CNBC on Monday morning to discuss his continued faith in Apple,” Bary reports. “Buffett has, in the past year or so, amassed a sizable stake in the company.”

“The device ‘has some price sensitivity’ but ‘it’s very, very little,’ he said in the segment, following Berkshire’s annual meeting,” Bary reports. “This comes as Apple prepares to launch its upcoming iPhone later this year. There’s been speculation that the flagship model could cost more than $1,000, which is certainly expensive. But, increasingly, consumers have been opting for pricier models, driving up the average selling price of an iPhone.”

Read more in the full article here.