“Although Google’s Android dominates the worldwide smartphone market, the CIA concentrated on Apple’s iOS because of its popularity among global elites, Wikileaks reports,” Leander Kahney reports for Cult of Mac.

“Wikileaks’ huge trove of leaked CIA documents, codenamed ‘Vault 7,’ claims that the CIA formed a special unit called the Mobile Development Branch (MDB) to infect smartphones. And within that unit, Apple’s iOS was a prime target,” Kahney reports. “According to Wikileaks, the CIA’s MDB developed or exploited a range of hacks, vulnerabilities and even specialized malware to turn iPhones and iPads into spying devices. Compromised iPhones and iPads can track users’ conversations, texts, geolocations and even remotely turn on the camera and microphone.”

“Wikileaks’ giant dump of leaked CIA documents — which at 8,761 documents (so far) is claimed to be the largest in history — says that Apple’s devices were of particular interest to the CIA because of their popularity among elite groups,” Kahney reports. “‘The disproportionate focus on iOS may be explained by the popularity of the iPhone among social, political, diplomatic and business elites,’ [WikiLeaks wrote].”

Read more in the full article here.