“Wikileaks’ huge trove of leaked CIA documents, codenamed ‘Vault 7,’ claims that the CIA formed a special unit called the Mobile Development Branch (MDB) to infect smartphones. And within that unit, Apple’s iOS was a prime target,” Kahney reports. “According to Wikileaks, the CIA’s MDB developed or exploited a range of hacks, vulnerabilities and even specialized malware to turn iPhones and iPads into spying devices. Compromised iPhones and iPads can track users’ conversations, texts, geolocations and even remotely turn on the camera and microphone.”
“Wikileaks’ giant dump of leaked CIA documents — which at 8,761 documents (so far) is claimed to be the largest in history — says that Apple’s devices were of particular interest to the CIA because of their popularity among elite groups,” Kahney reports. “‘The disproportionate focus on iOS may be explained by the popularity of the iPhone among social, political, diplomatic and business elites,’ [WikiLeaks wrote].”
MacDailyNews Take: Makes sense. Hack an iPhone or a Mac, get an invitation to spend the weekend with the Royal Family at Balmoral and Pakistan’s nuclear launch codes. Hack an Android phone or a Windows PC, get nude photos of some guy’s 350 lb. wife/cousin and today’s Dollar General coupons.
Trevor & Carol vs. Clevon, Trish & Britney = iOS & macOS vs. Windows, Android & Chrome.
Video contains language that may be NSFW (depending on where you work):
