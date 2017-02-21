“Spending on iOS apps increased during 2016, according to the latest data from app analytics firm SensorTower which claims the average iPhone user spends $27 a year just on games,” Hein reports. “iPhone owners spent about $40 on apps in total in 2016. That figure is up from $35 spent per user last year.”
“Meanwhile music, entertainment and social networking apps were the next three most popular categories [on which] users spent money,” Hein reports. “Spending on entertainment apps shot up 130%.”
Read more, and see the 2015 vs. 2016 chart, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is why those who settle for iPhone knockoffs can’t have nice things.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
