“When it comes to buying apps, iPhone users aren’t afraid to bust out their wallets for good software,” Buster Hein reports for Cult of Mac.

“Spending on iOS apps increased during 2016, according to the latest data from app analytics firm SensorTower which claims the average iPhone user spends $27 a year just on games,” Hein reports. “iPhone owners spent about $40 on apps in total in 2016. That figure is up from $35 spent per user last year.”

“Meanwhile music, entertainment and social networking apps were the next three most popular categories [on which] users spent money,” Hein reports. “Spending on entertainment apps shot up 130%.”

Read more, and see the 2015 vs. 2016 chart, in the full article here.