“Google Android users not only had the lowest overall credit score in the personal loan category, but in the mortgage category as well. While Mac users scored the highest in both categories, they accounted for the least amount of personal loans (7.08%) and the second to least amount of mortgages (10.28%),” Silver reports. “Meanwhile, in both categories Windows users were clomping around the middle in both credit score and loan amounts, but weren’t shy about volume. Over 30% of the loan requests came from Windows users.”
“‘In both personal loan and mortgage products, loan requests from Macintosh users have the highest average credit score and highest average loan amount while Android users have the lowest in each category, which may be a reflection of price points and affordability of the respective devices,’ said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree via email,” Silver reports. “The lowest average credit score that LendingTree reported was 667. This belonged to Android users applying for personal loans.”
MacDailyNews Take: Android. The poor man’s iPhone.
