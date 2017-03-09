“Apple’s new Swift programming language is being adopted even faster than anyone predicted,” Buster Hein reports for Cult of Mac.

“In the latest TIOBE Index which ranks the popularity of programming languages, Apple shot up from the 14th spot last year and has already cracked the top 10,” Hein reports. “That may not sound too exciting, but considering all the other languages are on the top 10 list are at least two decades old, Swift is catching fire in a major way.”

Hein reports, “Meanwhile, the language Swift replaced on mobile, Objective-C, is slowly slipping down the list.””

