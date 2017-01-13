“On Jan. 10, Lattner told the Swift Evolution mailing list that he was departing Apple for another opportunity, which turned out to be Tesla,” Wuerthele reports. “In the email, Lattner announced that Kremenec would be taking over for him as the lead of the Swift project.”
Wuerthele reports, “Lattner clarified the appointment in a second email, saying that Kremenek had been operating in the project lead capacity for some time, behind the scenes.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The transition looks like it will be very smooth.
