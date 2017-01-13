“Apple senior manager Ted Kremenek has been named as the new lead of the Swift development project, and has apparently been operating in that capacity for some time behind the scenes, according to outgoing head Chris Lattner,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“On Jan. 10, Lattner told the Swift Evolution mailing list that he was departing Apple for another opportunity, which turned out to be Tesla,” Wuerthele reports. “In the email, Lattner announced that Kremenec would be taking over for him as the lead of the Swift project.”

Wuerthele reports, “Lattner clarified the appointment in a second email, saying that Kremenek had been operating in the project lead capacity for some time, behind the scenes.”

