Wedbush analyst Dan Ives: ‘The clock has struck midnight in China for Apple’

Apple and China have been tied at the hip for decades, but, despite documented human rights abuses and actual genocide, it took quixotic “Zero COVID” lockdowns which reuslted in widespread violent protests to actually test the relationship.

“The clock has struck midnight in China for Apple,” Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives wrote in Monday research note. “[T]he zero COVID policy is untenable and has left Cook & Co. with unprecedented iPhone shortages this holiday season.” Ives said that Apple has a shortage of between 10 million and 15 million iPhones for the “all-important” holiday season because of production issues in China this year, calling the situation “the Grinch that stole Christmas for Apple.” Apple said in May that it would begin expanding its production capacity outside of China due, at least in part, to strict COVID-19 restrictions that have hampered output at the factories of its main supplier, Foxconn, this year. But this month, protests over COVID-era lockdowns and working conditions at Foxconn’s “iPhone City” in Zhengzhou, China—where some 300,000 workers produce Apple products—have led Apple to turn even further away from China. That’s big news, considering Chinese production has been “one of the linchpins to Apple’s historical success,” according to Ives. “Apple has minimal options to resolve this train wreck of a situation in the near term,” Ives said. But he added that China’s pain will lead to long-term gains for some of its neighbors as Apple transitions to greener manufacturing pastures.

MacDailyNews Take: Genocide, schmenocide — Shhh!

“What can we do to help?” Cook asks the CCP on bended knee. “Limit AirDrop? Remove that Quran app? Erase H&M stores from Apple Maps? Censor flags, books, and songs? You got it!”

But, to have the unmitigated gall to disrupt iPhone production? (Meaning: disrupt executive bonuses?) That’s what opens eyes to supply chain diversification in Apple’s C-Suite.

Apple should work to diversify production so as to not be beholden and utterly dependent upon a single country led by autocratic fools intent on tilting at windmills.

That way, a CEO who likes to oh-so bravely speak of human rights whenever and wherever he’s safe, might actually have some leverage to meaningfully affect human rights abuses in places like CCP-controlled China where they are being trampled daily instead of clamming up meekly like the weak hypocrite he is. (A white rose, Tim Cook is not. We call a spade a spade. Not sorry.) As a bonus, he’d also gain the ability to deliver products to customers, delighting them in a timely fashion. – MacDailyNews, April 27, 2022

As we wrote back in 2019:

China is critical for Apple in every way from sales to product assembly, so Apple continues to kowtow to China. With Apple’s strong stance – in other places of the world – on users’ rights and privacy, it’s a bad look for the company and a tough tightrope that Tim Cook is trying to walk. — MacDailyNews, July 29, 2017

