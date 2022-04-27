China’s quixotic ‘zero-COVID’ quest pushes February MacBook Pro orders into June

Customers who ordered a MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip in February are being notified that their new Macs aren’t coming until June, thanks to China’s quixotic lockdowns in quest of “zero-COVID.”

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Problems outside the company’s control derailed MacBook production, causing enormous delays. Most notably, the Chinese government is putting limits on factories in the country as it attempts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Quanta Computing is the only company that assembles high-end Apple notebooks, and a COVID-19 lockdown near Shanghai forced the temporary closure of some its facilities in mid-March. However, it’s been able to restart limited production, with “Apple’s Mac as the 1st priority,” according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Still, the fact that orders placed months ago are scheduled to be delivered in the same time window as orders placed today would seem to indicate that there is currently no significant MacBook Pro assembly happening.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple should work to diversify Mac production so as to not be beholden and utterly dependent upon a single country led by autocratic fools intent on tilting at windmills.

That way, a CEO who likes to oh-so bravely speak of human rights whenever and wherever he’s safe, might actually have some leverage to meaningfully affect human rights abuses in places like CCP-controlled China where they are being trampled daily instead of clamming up meekly like the weak hypocrite he is. (A white rose, Tim Cook is not. We call a spade a spade. Not sorry.) As a bonus, he’d also gain the ability to deliver products to customers, delighting them in a timely fashion. But, we digress.

As we wrote over four months ago:

In general, human-transmissible coronaviruses do not disappear. There is no such thing as zero-COVID.

COVID-19 is here to stay. It will very likely become endemic, yet pose less danger over time. People will acquire immunity via vaccines (effectiveness TDB) and naturally as they contract and recover from variants like omicron since the partially-effective vaccines permit not only transmissibility, but also breakthrough infections. Influenza and the four human coronaviruses that cause common colds (OC43, 229E, NL63 and HKU1) are, of course, also endemic, but a combination of annual flu vaccines and acquired immunity means that sane societies tolerate the unavoidable seasonal deaths and illnesses they bring without requiring lockdowns, masks, social distancing, indefinite return-to-work delays, etc.

At which point, if ever, will some people decide that wasting away their short lives in abject fear of a bad flu, very likely engineered by China and partially funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is a hysterical self-defeating overreaction?

The real virus is the panic. – MacDailyNews, March 9, 2020

