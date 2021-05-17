Tim Cook’s Apple is built in China; now it has to answer to the Chinese Communist Party

In a new report, The New York Times reports on their analysis which found that tens of thousands of apps have disappeared from Apple’s App Store in China over the past several years, “more than previously known, including foreign news outlets, gay dating services and encrypted messaging apps.” In Chinese Communist Party-controlled China, Apple has also blocked tools for organizing pro-democracy protests and skirting internet restrictions, as well as apps and information about the Dalai Lama.
Jack Nicas, Raymond Zhong, and Daisuke Wakabayashi for The New York Times:
On the outskirts of [Guiyang, China] in a poor, mountainous province in southwestern China, men in hard hats recently put the finishing touches on a white building a quarter-mile long with few windows and a tall surrounding wall. There was little sign of its purpose, apart from the flags of Apple and China flying out front, side by side.
Inside, Apple was preparing to store the personal data of its Chinese customers on computer servers run by a state-owned Chinese firm.
Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, has said the data is safe. But at the data center in Guiyang, which Apple hoped would be completed by next month, and another in the Inner Mongolia region, Apple has largely ceded control to the Chinese government.
Chinese state employees physically manage the computers. Apple abandoned the encryption technology it used elsewhere after China would not allow it. And the digital keys that unlock information on those computers are stored in the data centers they’re meant to secure.
Internal Apple documents reviewed by The New York Times, interviews with 17 current and former Apple employees and four security experts, and new filings made in a court case in the United States last week provide rare insight into the compromises Mr. Cook has made to do business in China. They offer an extensive inside look — many aspects of which have never been reported before — at how Apple has given in to escalating demands from the Chinese authorities.
Two decades ago, as Apple’s operations chief, Mr. Cook spearheaded the company’s entrance into China, a move that helped make Apple the most valuable company in the world and made him the heir apparent to Steve Jobs. Apple now assembles nearly all of its products and earns a fifth of its revenue in the China region. But just as Mr. Cook figured out how to make China work for Apple, China is making Apple work for the Chinese government.
Mr. Cook often talks about Apple’s commitment to civil liberties and privacy. But to stay on the right side of Chinese regulators, his company has put the data of its Chinese customers at risk and has aided government censorship in the Chinese version of its App Store. After Chinese employees complained, it even dropped the “Designed by Apple in California” slogan from the backs of iPhones…
In its data centers, Apple’s compromises have made it nearly impossible for the company to stop the Chinese government from gaining access to the emails, photos, documents, contacts and locations of millions of Chinese residents, according to the security experts and Apple engineers.
MacDailyNews Take: For better and worse, Apple is wedded to China. It will take many years to even begin to extricate itself from this relationship, at least the the point where the company has some meaningful leverage that the CCP understands.
There’s tons more, much of it damning, in the Times full report – recommended – here.
This situation has been building for years and, for the foreseeable future, will continue to get worse for Apple, not better.
There exists a dichotomy that screams hypocrisy that is impossible to overlook:
Apple CEO Tim Cook, winner of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights’ 2015 Ripple of Hope Award for “his lifelong commitment to human rights,” who subsequently took a place on the board Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights the following year, and winner of Newseum’s 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category, no less also aids and abets China’s commitment to violating human rights with serial regularity.
Two phrases immediately spring to mind:
• Do as I say, not as I do.
• Talking the talk, but not walking the walk.
Accepting awards, plaudits, and board positions for “free speech” and “human rights” while banning publications and protest apps are tough actions to reconcile due to their diametrically opposed nature.
For how long can Tim Cook, and by extension, Apple, get away with positioning themselves as the world’s white knight while kowtowing to every whim of the Chinese authoritarian socialist censors?
This is about leadership, or lack thereof.
Obviously, in recent days, this all seems to be coming to a head, but it’s been building for years.
• Apple removes Quartz news app from App Store in China over Hong Kong coverage – October 10, 2019
• Apple kowtows to China by censoring Taiwan flag emoji – October 7, 2019
• Apple Music censors songs in China that reference Tiananmen massacre, democracy – April 9, 2019
• Apple removes VPN apps from China App Store – July 29, 2017
• In bid to improve censorship, China to summon Apple execs to discuss stricter App Store oversight – April 20, 2017
• Apple removes New York Times apps from App Store in China at behest of Chinese government – January 4, 2017
China is critical for Apple in every way from sales to product assembly, so Apple continues to kowtow to China. With Apple’s strong stance – in other places of the world – on users’ rights and privacy, it’s a bad look for the company and a tough tightrope that Tim Cook is trying to walk. — MacDailyNews, July 29, 2017
Apple has refuted many of these claims.
Things that Cook heralds and sometimes feels the need to proclaim as important, or as achievements:
1). security & privacy
2). human rights/equality
3). environmental preservation
All three are China’s “strengths” in the opposite direction…profound contradictions to Cook’s paradigm.
1). security & privacy (Systematic awareness and scoring for “good citizenship”)
2). human rights/equality (Ask the Muslims in W. China)
3). environmental preservation (Globe’s biggest coal burner)
Most Everything is made in chine.. Why single out Apple?
Because is the kind of double standards that slimes like AppleCutnic have
Because Apple has staked its reputation on securing our data, while sharing that data with China. Therefore, Apple is hypocritical.
That’s not that far from asking, “everyone is doing it, why can’t I?”
This is hardly a shocking revelation. When a national government threatens a company with criminal prosecution unless it complies with local laws, the company either complies or it gets out of the country. Those are the only two choices. There is no “civil disobedience without serious consequences” third option, particularly in a totalitarian country like China. Note: at the time Apple went into China in a big way, the country was moving dramatically towards economic liberty, personal freedom, and even a limited degree of political pluralism. Nobody even inside China predicted the drastic move in the opposite direction since the current dictator Xi Jinping took over in 2012.
This isn’t just a financial issue, but one with real human consequences. If Tim Cook tried to exercise civil disobedience or simply left China cold turkey, it wouldn’t affect him personally, but it might land thousands (or tens of thousands) of Apple employees in prison or reeducation camps. Some of those might be American nationals. Most would be Chinese nationals who could probably not qualify for leaving the country as refugees.
As MDN admits, there is no easy way for Apple to extricate itself. The process is underway, but it will take years. Apple is not a mom-and-pop shoe shop. It is a company that moves a volume of products that requires a labor force pushing a million trained workers, and that cannot be found very many places outside China.
👍
“threatens a company with criminal prosecution unless it complies with local laws”
Cook APOLOGIST coercion is not some benign everyday regular law in a free country by any standards. You continue to misrepresent what is going on because you can’t handle the truth. This is Communist CENSORSHIP and CONTROL of Apple and Cook caves every time. Profits are more important to SJW preacher Cook in China than human rights. Cook Number One HYPOCRITE on planet Earth and you have no problem with it, never called him out, just more of the same tired EXCUSES and looking the other way…
Leverage against China needs to come from free nations, not corporations. If Apple can influence China in one direction, Facebook and Halliburton can influence them in the opposite way.
Unfortunately, not only American’s corporations are under China’s influences but also corrupt politicians within America and Europe. Moreover, very soon the whole world is under China controls wether we like it or not.
Exactly. 👍
China doesn’t have a Constitution forbidding any of those things. Why shouldn’t Apple comply with their laws? If the Chinese people don’t like it, then they need to change their government. We expect businesses in America to obey our laws, don’t we?
The Chinese appear to be fine with it. In fact they believe that having such strong government control over their lives makes them superior to America. They like Big Brother.
Tim Cook is a failure and failed at business 101, diversifying your supply/production. He did many things well, and correctly, but this singular reliance on communist china is an unforgivable mistake. A business 101 lack of diversification mistake.
Worse, while he’s trying to address it by moving things to India (good) he’s enabling more hostile communist states (Vietnam), and STILL FAILING to put even a small percent of production into the US. Sure the US might not be able to make a significant percent of iPhones, but even if they can make factories that only supply say 2%, thats really great in diversifying things, and you can GROW that over time.
He’s made an unforgivable sin with the business 101 failure, and compounded it by not learning from it. He really needs to go. Apple needs a chef, not a cook.
Easy to say, but with the massive quantities of their products which they need to have produced with a remarkably short production cycle, hard to do. What other countries have even begun to invest in the kind of production infrastructure that Apple requires?
Apple really should start manufacturing their computers in America. Think of all the empty factories in our cities that are going to waste because we all would rather have cheap crap made in China instead of quality products made by our brothers and sistahs! Instead of creating jobs that erase inner city poverty, we would rather have outsiders do our jobs for us. Shameful.
Apollonia; decent idea, but most of the US citizenry don’t have the stomach for the dirtiness of manufacturing. Most like to live as if they aren’t challenging the environment…so, it’s always pleasing to the mind to manufacture in someone else’s backyard.
It’s kind of like people that think hunting is barbaric, but they love a good steak.
yeah…no.
If by most people you mean the loudest who influence the media who influence the Democrat Party well then yes, but that is still not a majority of US Citizenry.
Most of the people I know would love for the jobs and associated business that factories provide.
Hell most of us grew up that way!