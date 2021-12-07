Apple CEO Tim Cook signed secret $275+ billion deal with China in 2016

The Information on Tuesday reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook signed a secret $275+ billion deal with China, promising that Apple would help to develop China’s economic and technological capabilities.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally forged a five-year agreement with the Chinese government during a series of in-person visits to the country in 2016…
Alleged internal documents show that Cook “personally lobbied officials” in China over threats made against Apple Pay, iCloud, and the App Store. Cook set out to use a “memorandum of understanding” between Apple and a powerful Chinese government agency called the National Development and Reform Commission to formally agree to a number of concessions in return for regulatory exemptions…
In May 2016, Cook announced that Apple would be investing $1 billion in the Chinese ride-hailing startup Didi Chuxing in a pointed attempt to mollify authorities, the report added. Shortly after, Cook, Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, and government affairs head Lisa Jackson met with senior government officials in Zhongnanhai, the central headquarters of the Communist Party of China.
Cook’s negotiations led to the successful signing of the multibillion-dollar agreement, quashing a number of regulatory actions against the company with exemptions and enabling access to the Chinese market…
MacDailyNews Take: When we call Tim Cook a sanctimonious hypocrite, we’re not kidding.
Tim Cook is a weak, morally-bankrupt disappointment who is all talk when its safe and no action where it matters. Tim Cook is a cowardly empty suit. Always has been.
Tim Cook is obviously not bad for shareholders (although it could’ve been better, perhaps far better), but ultimately bad for Apple’s brand.
If you dance with the devil, then you haven’t got a clue, for you think you’ll change the devil, but the devil changes you. — J.M. Smith
Ever hopeful, we can’t wait for Apple’s next CEO.
Here’s a real hero to respect:
Athletes, so many actors, so many celebrities… are just scared to say a word because they care too much about their endorsement deals, their contract situations, their movies sales, but I feel like everything that they’re trying to get from the Chinese Communist Party is not more important than morals, values, and principles.
We need to be the voice of all of those innocent people out there who don’t have a voice… while we’re speaking [here], the genocide is happening. It’s so important to be the voice of all of those people in concentration camps – almost 2 million people… what they’re going through is heartbreaking.
So, I don’t care what you offer me. I don’t care. It is important to stand up for what’s right.
— Enes Kanter Freedom
Maybe Hunter signed one, too
the deal probably saved apple
Past time for Tim Cook to go, Tim Cook worst mistake Steve have made.
Most of us assume that people are trying to be fair and honest. We never even consider if that new friend we just met is a decent and moral human being because most of us belief in the inherent goodness of man.
However, there are individuals so different from the rest of the population that they may even represent a subspecies of humanity. These people behave most of the time like any normal human being. With one major exception, genuine and sincere feelings toward others are completely absent.
Almost certainly, no one would stop and think if someone has a conscience or not, we trust every person around us is like everyone else. However, to have a conscience is more important than intelligence, race, or gender- and that is what differentiates these people from the rest of us- the terrible bareness in their psyche.
Whether they are a corporate raider, bloodthirsty tyrant, ruthless social predator, a serial killer, or a lovely, innocent- looking social butterfly, these individuals have no conscience at all.
In other words, they lack emotions, like love, kindness, compassion, remorse, and pity. Nevertheless, they pretend and impersonate those feelings, but theirs are superficial and false.
— J.M. Smith. “If You Dance with the Devil…”
3 cheers to the poster above…..”Tim Cook certainly is a sanctimonious hypocrite” I think you could add A-hole as well…..Nice to know that one of the largest companies in the world would sell out to a country who sends train loads of their OWN Citizens to have their Organs “farmed” for their other citizens with the money to buy them! Of course their remains are burnt!
Steve Jobs was an absolute genius, but he never had to deal with anything as complex as what Tim Cook is managing. Apple was a small company with a tiny product line under his watch. Apple today is infinitely more complicated, as is the environment they’re operating within – on both the supply chain side and the international markets they’re selling into (and in markets like China and India, where governments have used one as a carrot for the other).
Tim Cook has been a business powerhouse, if perhaps not a dreamer.