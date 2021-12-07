Apple CEO Tim Cook signed secret $275+ billion deal with China in 2016

The Information on Tuesday reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook signed a secret $275+ billion deal with China, promising that Apple would help to develop China’s economic and technological capabilities.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The Information revealed that ‌Tim Cook‌ personally forged a five-year agreement with the Chinese government during a series of in-person visits to the country in 2016… Alleged internal documents show that Cook “personally lobbied officials” in China over threats made against Apple Pay, iCloud, and the App Store. Cook set out to use a “memorandum of understanding” between Apple and a powerful Chinese government agency called the National Development and Reform Commission to formally agree to a number of concessions in return for regulatory exemptions… In May 2016, Cook announced that Apple would be investing $1 billion in the Chinese ride-hailing startup Didi Chuxing in a pointed attempt to mollify authorities, the report added. Shortly after, Cook, Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, and government affairs head Lisa Jackson met with senior government officials in Zhongnanhai, the central headquarters of the Communist Party of China. Cook’s negotiations led to the successful signing of the multibillion-dollar agreement, quashing a number of regulatory actions against the company with exemptions and enabling access to the Chinese market…

MacDailyNews Take: When we call Tim Cook a sanctimonious hypocrite, we’re not kidding.

Tim Cook is a weak, morally-bankrupt disappointment who is all talk when its safe and no action where it matters. Tim Cook is a cowardly empty suit. Always has been.

Tim Cook is obviously not bad for shareholders (although it could’ve been better, perhaps far better), but ultimately bad for Apple’s brand.

If you dance with the devil, then you haven’t got a clue, for you think you’ll change the devil, but the devil changes you. — J.M. Smith

Ever hopeful, we can’t wait for Apple’s next CEO.

Here’s a real hero to respect:

Athletes, so many actors, so many celebrities… are just scared to say a word because they care too much about their endorsement deals, their contract situations, their movies sales, but I feel like everything that they’re trying to get from the Chinese Communist Party is not more important than morals, values, and principles.

We need to be the voice of all of those innocent people out there who don’t have a voice… while we’re speaking [here], the genocide is happening. It’s so important to be the voice of all of those people in concentration camps – almost 2 million people… what they’re going through is heartbreaking.

So, I don’t care what you offer me. I don’t care. It is important to stand up for what’s right.

— Enes Kanter Freedom

