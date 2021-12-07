Morgan Stanley ups Apple price target to $200 from $164

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty on Tuesday raised her Apple price target to $200 from $164. AAPL shares rose over 3.3% to set a new all-time intraday high of $171.28 in morning trading.

Kit Rees for Bloomberg News:

While investors have struggled to value the iPhone maker’s new products given the company’s secrecy, Huberty expects augmented and virtual reality, as well as autonomous vehicles, to eventually be priced in, and says Apple should also benefit from a “flight to quality” in technology stocks.

“Despite a consistent and material revenue contribution from new products and services over time, Apple shares don’t seem to bake in the impact from upcoming new product launches,” Huberty wrote in a note. “We believe this will change as Apple approaches the launch of an AR/VR product over the next year.”

Apple’s shares have surged about 28% this year and ended Monday’s session at a an all-time high.