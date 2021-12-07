Apple TV+ preps Elizabeth Holmes biopic ‘Bad Blood’ starring Jennifer Lawrence

Apple Original Films is backing “Bad Blood,” a feature film from writer and director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) that will star Jennifer Lawrence as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

brent Lang for Variety:

McKay will write, direct and produce the film, with Lawrence portraying Holmes’ spectacular rise and fall, one that began with the promise of revolutionizing the health care system and ended with the collapse of her company and a trial for fraud. Produced by Apple Studios, in association with Legendary Pictures, the feature is based on “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley” from Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyrou, who broke the initial story. “Bad Blood” will be produced by McKay and Kevin Messick through Hyberobject Industries, with which Apple has a multi-year, first-look deal for scripted feature films. Lawrence and Polsky will produce through Excellent Cadaver. Will Ferrell will produce through Gary Sanchez Productions.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote of Holmes back in July 2018:

Elizabeth Holmes proves that marketing and salesmanship (RDF) can only take you so far.

Steve Jobs’ RDF worked because he was actually distorting reality, shifting paradigms multiple times like the white-hot, spellbinding genius he was.

Oh, Holmes told stories alright.

Steve backed his up. – MacDailyNews, May 17, 2019

