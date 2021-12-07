Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 release candidate without Universal Control

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.1 release candidate ahead of its public launch, but the build doesn’t include support for the highly-touted Universal Control feature.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The macOS 12.1 release candidate is appearing now via OTA for developers with build number 21C51.

With the first macOS 12.1 beta, we saw Apple bring back SharePlay support. However, Universal Control didn’t show up with any of 12.1 betas or with this RC build.

Apple previously said Universal Control would be coming “later this fall” but that deadline may end up being pushed back.

Along with SharePlay, the Apple Music Voice Plan, and a variety of other changes and improvements, macOS 12.1 RC fixes MagSafe charging on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, trackpad tap/click issues, YouTube HDR causing kernel panics, and more.