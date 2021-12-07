Apple poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion company

Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion company with shares up today some 2.85% raising the company’s current value to $2.789 trillion.
James Titcomb for The Telegraph:
The jump was sparked by analysts at Morgan Stanley putting a target of $200 on Apple shares, which would leave it worth more than $3.2 trillion. The investment bank said investors are underestimating the value of its potential new products.
It came as a report said that Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, had committed to spending hundreds of billions of dollars in China to appease Beijing authorities. He brokered a $275bn deal to invest in Chinese companies, manufacturing and research partnerships with universities in 2016 in a bid to ward off regulators in the country, The Information website reported.
The company co-founded by Steve Jobs has held the crown of the world’s most valuable firm for most of the last decade and in 2018 became the first to hit a trillion-dollar valuation.
It reached the $2 trillion mark just last year and shares have climbed another 40pc since then.
The analysts predicted that an Apple VR headset could bring in $29bn a year in revenue by 2026. “The consensus view is that the real catalyst for mass market AR/VR adoption will come when Apple enters the market,” said Morgan Stanley.
MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
8 Comments
Geez, MDN… flip flop much? You were dumping all over Tim Cook earlier today for this investment in China and now you’re giving a gleeful ‘Up, up, and away!’ for the endless growth in Apple’s worth that he is directly responsible for. I’ve been an avid follower of MDN for many years but this love/hate relationship you have with TC is straining your credibility. Sorry, just my 2 cents…
Agree 100%. We need some consistency MDN.
Tim Cook ≠ Apple’s market cap.
Apple’s market cap ≠ Tim Cook.
One can cheer for one and not the other with perfect consistency.
Oh really? Your childish oversimplification of “Tim Cook ≠ Apple’s market cap” is correct in only the narrowest technical sense. But if not Tim, then who? Who is the primary person responsible for growing Apple to the most valuable company in the world? And if AAPL were down instead of up, would you still be saying “Tim Cook ≠ Apple’s market cap”? No, I think you would be saying the exact opposite and calling for his ouster. Your “Basic Logic” is neither.
Steve Jobs is the primary person responsible for what Apple is today.
Period.
MacDailyNews has been perfectly consistent on the subject of Tim Cook throughout the years:
After what Steve Jobs built, a chimpanzee could run Apple profitably for many years. (Yes, even Steve Ballmer could do it.) — MacDailyNews, April 10, 2017
Will I shed a tear when Tim Cook finally exits Apple? Take a wild guess.
Let’s face it, Steve Jobs’ track record of picking Apple CEOs was less than stellar.
Hopefully, when the time comes, Sculley II isn’t up next. Yes, it could be worse. Cook fans can bask in whatever solace they can scrape up from the bottom of that sentiment, at least. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019
Tim Cook is obviously not bad for shareholders (although it could’ve been better, perhaps far better), but ultimately bad for Apple’s brand. — MacDailyNews, December 7, 2021
Rico,
You’re conflating Tim Cook with Apple’s market cap.
This makes you sound stupid.
It’s clear (to most of us) that MDN are AAPL shareholders and they also don’t like the CEO very much because he’s a sanctimonious hypocrite.
Both conditions can exist concurrently (that means “at the same time”).
So, no flip. No flop. Just a dummy named Rico whose 2 cents aren’t worth a plugged nickel.
LOL – season’s greeting to you too, BT! There appears to be plenty of hypocrisy to go around then. If MDN is gleeful with the amount of money Apple is making for them but morally objects to the manner in which Apple does it then they can just sell off their stock and switch this site to PC Daily News.
Tim Cook says Apple works with China because “nothing ever changes from the sideline.”
So, by that logic, MacDailyNews is doing precisely that as AAPL shareholders and, more importantly, as independent Apple chroniclers, where they can criticize Apple right up to the CEO because “nothing ever changes from the sideline.”
You want MacDailyNews to sell off and change the site because you don’t like hearing them criticize Apple’s constantly virtue-signaling, nauseatingly sanctimonious hypocrite of a CEO.
And, yes, conflating Tim Cook with Apple’s market cap does make you sound stupid. Doubling down on that makes you an insufferable idiot.