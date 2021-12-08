Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.90, or 2.28%, to $175.08, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $175.95.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 113,575,599 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 84,468,726 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 31.21.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.872 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.872T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.515T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.971T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.787T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.074T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $919.539B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $633.713B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $631.716B

• Walmart (WMT) – $380.299B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $310.745B

• Disney (DIS) – $278.675B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $278.209B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $240.488B

• Intel (INTC) – $210.467B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $175.393B

• Sony (SONY) – $156.241B

• IBM (IBM) – $110.194B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.982B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $46.586B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.611B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $42.309B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $36.574B

• Nokia (NOK) – $33.237B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.837B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.282B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.994B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $74.802M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $56.085M

