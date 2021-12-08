Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.90, or 2.28%, to $175.08, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $175.95.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 113,575,599 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 84,468,726 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 31.21.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.872 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.872T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.515T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.971T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.787T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.074T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $919.539B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $633.713B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $631.716B
• Walmart (WMT) – $380.299B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $310.745B
• Disney (DIS) – $278.675B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $278.209B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $240.488B
• Intel (INTC) – $210.467B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $175.393B
• Sony (SONY) – $156.241B
• IBM (IBM) – $110.194B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.982B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $46.586B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.611B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $42.309B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $36.574B
• Nokia (NOK) – $33.237B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.837B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.282B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.994B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $74.802M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $56.085M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward, Cupertino soldiers!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
2 Comments
That’s three all-time highs in three days, the fourth since Thanksgiving, the 21st of the year.
That Tim Cook, he’s doing such a terrible job….
\s