Apple wins appeal in Epic Case; App Store changes put on hold

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused the enforcement of an injunction against Apple that could have forced it to allow links to payment methods outside its App Store.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Apple’s request to pause the order, which was set to take effect on December 9th. The order, handed down in September after a lengthy antitrust trial earlier this year brought by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, would have required Apple to allow developers to link to an outside payment system, skipping Apple’s in-app payments system that charges commissions. The appeals court decision means Apple will not have to make the changes while it pursues a potentially years-long appeal of the Epic Games decision…

MacDailyNews Take: Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ stupidity has been put on the back burner.

Has a ditzy judge ever forced Best Buy and Target to place signs next to each product in their stores that advertise lower prices for the same items at Walmart? No, because any judge who issued such a ludicrous order would be reversed on appeal amidst much ridicule. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2021

