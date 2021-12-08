Apple wins appeal in Epic Case; App Store changes put on hold

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused the enforcement of an injunction against Apple that could have forced it to allow links to payment methods outside its App Store.
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Apple’s request to pause the order, which was set to take effect on December 9th.
The order, handed down in September after a lengthy antitrust trial earlier this year brought by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, would have required Apple to allow developers to link to an outside payment system, skipping Apple’s in-app payments system that charges commissions.
The appeals court decision means Apple will not have to make the changes while it pursues a potentially years-long appeal of the Epic Games decision…
MacDailyNews Take: Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ stupidity has been put on the back burner.
Has a ditzy judge ever forced Best Buy and Target to place signs next to each product in their stores that advertise lower prices for the same items at Walmart? No, because any judge who issued such a ludicrous order would be reversed on appeal amidst much ridicule. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2021
The Gatekeeper wins again. The decision is good for Apple but bad for developers who would rather see a payment of their app’s profit go in their PayPal accounts instead of going directly to Apple. I have also been asked to have a button for PayPal because some users just like to deal with another payment service.
Developer can currently use an outside payment method. But NOT link to it directly in the app. Apple will eventually win the appeal. MDN is right. The dumb ruling is like the product supplier charging the end customer directly at wholesale prices, bypassing the supply chain and stores that make distribution and convenient access possible.
Such a dumb ruling, I don’t understand how a clear anticompetitive conduct like this can be allowed…
Walmart can’t require Nintendo, Sony, or Microsoft to only use Walmart Pay for purchases made with the consoles sold through Walmart, why does Apple get a free pass?
The apps are no longer in the “store” after being purchased, the product is “taken home” so to speak.
I don’t understand you, and I don’t think you understand the issue. Walmart can certainly choose to decide what form of payment it accepts. Visa, MasterCard, cash, OK. Diner’s Club, American Express, Texaco, Bitcoin, Monopoly money, nope.