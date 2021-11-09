Judge denies Apple’s request to pause App Store changes in Epic Games case

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied Apple’sefforts to pause orders handed down after an antitrust case brought by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games.

Apple immediately said it would appeal the denial, aiming to stave off potentially significant changes to its lucrative App Store before a December 9th deadline to implement the court’s orders.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

In September, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a ruling that was mostly favorable to Apple. But she expressed concern that Apple was keeping consumers in the dark about alternative payment methods and ordered Apple to lift its ban on in-app links, buttons and messages to users about other ways to pay… Apple said it will appeal Gonzalez Rogers’ denial to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which could grant Apple a temporary stay before the Dec. 9 deadline. “Apple believes no additional business changes should be required to take effect until all appeals in this case are resolved. We intend to ask the Ninth Circuit for a stay based on these circumstances,” Apple said in a statement.

MacDailyNews Take: Has a ditzy judge ever forced Best Buy and Target to place signs next to each product in their stores that advertise lower prices for the same items at Walmart?

No, because any judge who issued such a ludicrous order would be reversed on appeal amidst much ridicule.

If Apple’s appeal somehow fails, developers like Epic Games who want to advertise lower prices using Apple’s App Store should simply be charged an in-store advertising fee by Apple. We suggest it be 15% of sales resulting from said ads for developers making under $1 million per year and 30% for those making $1 million or more annually. 🙂

