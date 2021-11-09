Netflix launches games on iPhone, iPad using Apple’s payment system

After dropping Apple’s In-App Purchase from its main app three years ago, Netflix is resuming use of the payment system with its new video game service.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The streaming giant on Tuesday released Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up and Card Blast for Apple’s devices. Netflix launched its games offering with those same titles last week for [Android] devices. The decision to let users sign up for a Netflix subscription — including games and the streaming service — via Apple’s payment system suggests a cooling of tension between the companies. In 2018, Netflix stopped letting consumers subscribe via Apple’s service, which takes a 30% cut in the first year and 15% thereafter. While the individual games allow users to purchase a full Netflix subscription through Apple, the main Netflix app still tells users they need to go elsewhere to sign up for streaming. It’s unclear if Netflix intends to eventually restore in-app purchasing to its main app as well, but subscriptions bought through the games will transfer to the main app.

MacDailyNews Note: Netflix mobile games are currently available on iOS and Android devices when you log into your Netflix profile:

• Members on an iOS mobile phone will see a dedicated games row where you can select any game to download.

• Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download.

• Members on an iOS or Android tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

