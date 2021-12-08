Leave it to Apple to take VR and AR headsets mainstream

If AR and VR headsets are going to go mainstream, Apple will be the one to do it – just like they did with personal computers (Mac), portable media players (iPod), online music stores (iTunes Store), smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), online application stores (App Store), wireless earbuds (AirPods), and smartwatches (Apple Watch).

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

If any company is going to bring VR and AR to the mainstream, Apple can do it. It’s essentially the company’s M.O. at this point. Take an existing product and perfect it to the point that consumers of all stripes want it. Need proof? Look no further than what the company did for the smartwatch and wireless earbud industry. Not to mention smartphones. “They obviously have the expertise to do this hardware and software and networking,” Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster told Yahoo Finance. “I think that as long as they can anchor it in a valuable experience, they’re going to be successful.” “I think similar to what Apple did with the phone, the watch, the earbuds, they’ll raise the profile for the industry as a whole and enable others, including competitors, to further open up the market opportunity,” Gartner senior principal analyst Tuong Nguyen told Yahoo Finance.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

As with iPhone, Apple’s AR glasses will usher in a completely new age. Just as there is a clear delineation in time between “Before iPhone” and “After iPhone,” so, too, it shall be with Apple’s AR glasses. – MacDailyNews, November 29, 2021

As iPhone was to Nokia and Apple Watch is to Swatch, Apple Glasses will be to Ray-Ban et al. – MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019

Once Apple’s augmented reality smartglasses are released, people are going to want to wear them during every waking hour. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2019

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!