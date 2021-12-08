Chris O’Dowd to star in Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Big Door Prize’ from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ E.P. David West Read

Chris O’Dowd is set to star in the upcoming Apple comedy series “The Big Door Prize,” according to an exclusive report from Variety.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

The series 10-episode series is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name. It tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

O’Dowd will star as Dusty, a good-natured teacher and family man whose deeply average life has followed a safe and predictable path, until the appearance of the mystifying machine forces him to question his own happiness.

“The Big Door Prize” is being adapted for the screen by “Schitt’s Creek” executive producer David West Read. He will executive produce and serve as showrunner on the series as well.

This marks the second series order for Skydance TV at Apple. The streamer currently airs the epic sci-fi drama “Foundation,” which was picked up for a second season back in October.