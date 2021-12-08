Apple now worth 64 times Dell’s market value

On October 6, 1997, in response to the question of what he’d do if he was in charge of Apple, Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell stood before a crowd of several thousand IT executives and answered flippantly, “What would I do? I’d shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.”
A little more than a month later, on November 10, 1997, new Apple Interim CEO (iCEO) Steve Jobs responded, speaking in front of an image of Michael Dell’s bullseye-covered face, “We’re coming after you, buddy.”
Karma being karma, on January 13, 2006, after a little more than eight years of hard work, Apple passed Dell in market value, $72.13 billion vs. $71.97 billion at market close, respectively.
The beatings continued and show no signs of stopping:
• 2X: On July 27, 2007, Apple’s value doubled that of Dell’s, $127.81 billion vs. $63.65 billion, respectively.
• 3X: On December 6, 2007, Apple’s market value passed 3 times that of Dell’s, $165.66 billion vs. $54.42 billion, respectively.
• 4X: On May 01, 2008, Apple’s market value quadrupled that of Dell’s, $158.66 billion vs. $38.97 billion, respectively.
• 5X: On February 12, 2009, Apple rose $2.60 to hit a market value of $88.37 billion or 5 times that of Dell’s $17.52 billion.
• 6X: On October 20, 2009, Apple rose $11.21 to $201.07 to hit a market value of $180.12 billion or more than 6 times that of Dell’s $29.97 billion.
• 7X: On January 26, 2010, Apple gained $7.57 to $210.64 to hit a market value of $189.72 billion or more than 7 times that of Dell’s$27.03 billion.
• 8X: On May 21, 2010, Apple gained $1.95 to $239.74 to hit a market value of $218.12 billion or more than 8 times that of Dell’s $25.84 billion.
• 9X: On June 1, 2010, Apple gained $6.89 to $263.77 to hit a market value of $240.01 billion or more than 9 times that of Dell’s $26.29 billion.
• 10X: On September 9, 2010, Apple gained $1.60 to $265.37 to hit a market value of $242.43 billion or more than 10 times that of Dell’s $24.21 billion.
• 11X: On September 23, 2010, Apple rose $3.79, or 1.32%, to $291.54 to hit a market value of $266.34 billion or more than 11 times that of Dell’s $23.81 billion.
• 12X: On January 27, 2011, Apple rose $0.26, or 0.08%, to $344.11 to hit a market value of $317.02 billion or more than 12 times that of Dell’s $26.02 billion.
• 13X: On August 26, 2011, Apple rose $9.86, or 2.64%, to $383.58 to hit a market value of $355.61 billion or more than 13 times that of Dell’s $27.29 billion.
• 14X: On September 20, 2011, Apple rose $1.82, or 0.44%, to $413.45 to hit a market value of $383.31 billion or more than 14 times that of Dell’s $27.15 billion.
• 15X: On February 15, 2012, Apple rose $14.03, or 2.75%, to $523.49 to hit a market value of $486.78 billion or more than 15 times that of Dell’s $32.37 billion.
• 16X: On february 29, 2012, Apple rose $8.43, or 1.575%, to $543.84 to hit a market value of $505.75 billion or more than 16 times that of Dell’s $31.35 billion.
• 17X: On March 12, 2012, Apple rose $3.27, or 0.60%, to $548.44 to hit a market value of $512.33 billion or more than 17 times that of Dell’s $29.94 billion.
• 18X: On March 19, 2012, Apple rose $9.94, or 1.70%, to $595.51 to hit a market value of $553.29 billion or more than 18 times that of Dell’s $30.61 billion.
• 19X: On March 26, 2012, Apple rose $10.93, or 1.83%, to $606.98 to hit a market value of $565.93 billion or more than 19 times that of Dell’s $29.43 billion.
• 20X: On April 3, 2012, Apple rose $10.49, or 1.70%, to $629.12 to hit a market value of $585.93 billion or more than 20 times that of Dell’s $29.21 billion.
• 21X, 22X: On, May 23, 2012, Apple’s market value stood at $520.40 billion or more than 22 times that of Dell’s $22.90 billion.
• 23X: Also on May 23, 2012, Apple’s market value stood at $520.45 billion or more than 23 times that of Dell’s $22.15 billion after Dell shed over 16% following another poor earnings report coupled with weak guidance.
• 24X: And again on May 23, 2012, Apple’s market value was $524.00 billion or more than 24 times that of Dell’s $21.83 billion after Dell shed over 18% following another poor earnings report coupled with weak guidance.
• 25X: On June 4, 2012, Apple’s market value hit $527.65 billion or more than 25 times that of Dell’s $20.99 billion.
• 26X: On June 19, 2012, Apple’s market value hit $550.43 billion or more than 26 times that of Dell’s $21.15 billion.
• 27X: On July 23, 2012, Apple’s market value hit $564.62 billion or more than 27 times that of Dell’s $20.64 billion.
• 28X: On August 2, 2012, Apple’s market value hit $569.75 billion or more than 28 times that of Dell’s $20.06 billion.
• 29X and 30X: On August 22, 2012, Apple’s market value hit $610.02 billion or more than 30 times that of Dell’s $20.29 billion.
• 31X: On August 23, 2012, Apple’s market value hit $621.15 billion or more than 31 times that of Dell’s current $19.66 billion.
• 32X: On August 27, 2012, Apple’s market value hit $635.57 billion or more than 32 times that of Dell’s current $19.61 billion.
• 33X: On August 28, 2012, Apple’s market value stood at $632.71 billion or more than 33 times that of Dell’s current $19.07 billion.
• 34X: On September 4, 2012, Apple’s market value stood at $627.28 billion or more than 34 times that of Dell’s current $18.44 billion.
• 35X: On September 14, 2012, Apple shares rose to $694.81 for a market value of $651.01 billion or more than 35 times that of Dell’s current $18.60 billion.
• 36X: On September 19, 2012, Apple shares rose to $702.98 for a market value of $659.81 billion or more than 35 times that of Dell’s current $18.16 billion.
• 37X and 38X: On October 3, 2012, Apple shares rose to $671.45 for a market value of $629.42 billion or more than 38 times that of Dell’s current $16.36 billion.
• 39X-42X: On October 30, 2013, soundly beaten, Dell took his ball and went home, taking the company private, ending Dell’s 25-year run as a publicly-traded company. On December 28, 2018, Dell took the company public again. In the interim, on August 2, 2018, Apple became the first $1 trillion publicly-traded company.
• 43X: On August 6, 2020, Apple shares rose to hit a market value of $1.948 trillion or more than 43 times that of Dell’s current $45.153 billion.
• 44X: On August 18, 2020, Apple shares rose to hit a market value of $1.978 trillion or more than 44.5 times that of Dell’s current $44.39 billion.
• 45X, 46X, and 47X: On August 21, 2020, Apple shares rose to hit a market value of $2.127 trillion or more than 47 times that of Dell’s current $44.79 billion.
• 48X – 62X: On December 7, 2021, Apple shares rose to hit a market value of $2.808 trillion or more than 62 times that of Dell’s current $45.208 billion.
• 63X – 64X: Today, December 8, 2021, Apple shares rose to hit a market value of $2.872 trillion or more than 64 times that of Dell’s current $44.611 billion.
Apple in their last 90-day quarter ended September 25, 2021 posted a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion or $38.789 billion more than the entirety of Dell’s worth. Generated in a mere 90 days.
Apple currently has more than four times the total market value of Dell Technologies Inc. in cash on hand ($191 billion).
Hey, Mikey? Miiikkkkeeeyyy? Got any snappy retorts today?
11 Comments
Jesus MDN, nobody cares except you. Stop being a sore winner and just let it go.
It was once amusing, as are many ridiculous prognostications proven untrue. 20+ years later, it’s still a notable part of history, but continuing the nose in the Sht is just beating a man down for a mistake he likely still lives with profound regret and embarrassment.
It’s time to put it to bed and revel in the fact Apple has become successful beyond the imagination of all.
Nah, I like it. Keep it coming. I remember those times and that attitude. Maybe you had to be there. Oh, I’ve forgiven MD — but I haven’t forgotten the casual cruelty and arrogant snark. You don’t think it’s really hurting his feelings, do you? He’s probably never even head of this site, much less read it. Yep, keep it coming, MDN.
As an Apple fan during the darkest days of the 90s and a shareholder since the first iPod, I will never get tired of that one.
Also see:
Palm on computer guys not just walking in
Balmer on iPhone price & keyboard
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs
Keep em’ coming!
Aah I still have a picture of that decidedly cheapskate, not to mention cheesy, death March of Microsoft lackies parading around Seattle with a coffin for the iPod when the zune was launched. Shit brown was certainly a Colour we saw a lot of at Microsoft in the years that followed… though more from the likes of a sweaty Ballmer than in the form of actual zunes.
I suspect the presence of bagpipes were all one needed to hear to recognise that one wasn’t fated to go well. Wonder where those creative geniuses are now, or at least which McDonalds they work in.
Maybe we’ll stop at 100. Probably not.
Most Mac users who endured what Mac users endured in the 1990’s into the early 2000’s understand.
Payback is a bitch, but schadenfreund is delicious.
Is that you Micky… after all Bob by all accounts is a pretty popular false name hosed from thin air when guilty men of your age are signing into seedy hotels for the afternoon.😈
No WAY!!! We LOVE IT!!! F Dell
Michael Dell the epitome of an IT DUFUS. What a PUTZ.
See, what MDN is doing here is funny. What you’re doing isn’t. You’re just calling our second- or third-favorite punching bag names. Please, up your game.
Put me in the “It’s a story that never gets old.” column.