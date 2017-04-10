“More evidence for Dow-component Apple bulls that an iPhone ‘supercycle’ is coming: More teenagers than ever say they see an iPhone in their future,” Elaine Low reports for Investor’s Business Daily.

“According to Piper Jaffray, ‘81% of teens expect their next phone to be an iPhone, which was up from 79% in Fall 2016 and, more importantly, the highest we’ve seen ever in the survey,'” Low reports. “The firm said it sees the poll as a ‘positive data point’ of iPhone 7 demand, as well as signaling anticipation of the iPhone 8.”

“Interest in the Apple Watch, however, is still ‘modest,’ said the survey,” Low reports. “A total of 13% of polled teenagers intend to buy one of the smartwatches in the next six months, though that marks an increase from 11% last year.”

