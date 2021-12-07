Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.86, or 3.54%, to $171.18, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $171.58.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 111,366,956 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 83,742,258 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.51.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.808 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.808T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.515T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.958T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.787T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.056T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $897.980B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $637.011B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $634.517B

• Walmart (WMT) – $384.293B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $309.251B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $277.102B

• Disney (DIS) – $274.049B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $244.959B

• Intel (INTC) – $213.802B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $174.922B

• Sony (SONY) – $154.765B

• IBM (IBM) – $108.939B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $85.098B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $45.640B

• Dell (DELL) – $45.208B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $42.977B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $35.559B

• Nokia (NOK) – $33.646B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.797B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.273B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.936B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $75.168M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.729M

