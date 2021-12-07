Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.86, or 3.54%, to $171.18, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $171.58.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 111,366,956 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 83,742,258 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.51.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.808 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.808T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.515T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.958T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.787T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.056T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $897.980B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $637.011B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $634.517B
• Walmart (WMT) – $384.293B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $309.251B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $277.102B
• Disney (DIS) – $274.049B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $244.959B
• Intel (INTC) – $213.802B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $174.922B
• Sony (SONY) – $154.765B
• IBM (IBM) – $108.939B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $85.098B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $45.640B
• Dell (DELL) – $45.208B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $42.977B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $35.559B
• Nokia (NOK) – $33.646B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.797B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.273B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.936B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $75.168M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.729M
